34.4 F
Detroit
Monday, January 13, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Hockey forward paralyzed by Todd Bertuzzi now being accused of “insurance fraud” by another ex-Red Wing

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Hockey forward paralyzed by Todd Bertuzzi now being accused of “insurance fraud” by another ex-Red Wing

March 8, 2004 is a date that will live in infamy for the National Hockey League. http://gty.im/161015102 Then-Vancouver Canucks forward Todd...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers agree to terms with RHP Iván Nova

The Detroit Tigers have added to their lineup today. They've agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova, signing the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings F Justin Abdelkader called out by ex-NHL goaltender

Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader is stuck in the worst stretch of his NHL career. He hasn't scored...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

March 8, 2004 is a date that will live in infamy for the National Hockey League.

Embed from Getty Images

Then-Vancouver Canucks forward Todd Bertuzzi viciously attacked Colorado Avalanche forward from behind, driving the latter’s head into the ice after a punch to the head. The result was three fractured neck vertebrae, facial cuts and a concussion for Moore, who never played hockey again. Criminal assault charges were then filed against Bertuzzi, and a civil lawsuit against Bertuzzi and the Canucks which was later settled confidentially.

Bertuzzi was also suspended for the rest of that year’s regular season and playoffs. After being reinstated, he would later would plays several season for the Detroit Red Wings.

Embed from Getty Images

Another former Red Wing forward, Brad May, was a central figure in that incident. It was May who put a bounty on Moore’s head for a prior incident in which he concussed Canucks captain Marcus Naslund, leading to revenge being sought by the Canucks.

However, May seemed to downplay the seriousness of Moore’s injuries while speaking on a recent episode of Sportsnet 650’s Greenmen Radio, hosted by Adam Forsythe and Ryan Sullivan.

“Todd Bertuzzi got railroaded by the National Hockey League,” explained May. “Obviously there was a terrible thing that happened in the game of hockey, it was reported that way.”

Embed from Getty Images

“There was a player injured, obviously Steve Moore. It’s gone through the legal realm, and he’s been settled in court civilly. So now I can talk about it.”

“I can tell you this, Steve Moore is perfectly fine,” May said. “Two and a half weeks after he was hit, Steve Moore was in a pool, wasn’t wearing a neck brace, and was having fun. You know why I know that? Because we knew this thing was going to go to another level in the courts.

“And by the way, no different than insurance fraud, when a guy says I can’t go to work for workman’s comp, they catch him because he’s roofing his house, and he’s doing things, and he just doesn’t want to go back to work. That was the case for Steve Moore, and I believe that.”

Does May have a point, or is he going too far? He then doubled down on his views:

“I’m not happy about the night. I’m not happy about the way it was or how it ended. I feel bad for both of them. I feel bad for everyone that was involved in this. I feel bad for fans that watched it.

“But Steve Moore’s okay today, so we don’t have to worry about him. And I do feel bad that nobody can actually be honest and tell the truth about exactly what happened and how they feel because people of [political correctness]. And I do believe that. I think Vancouver Canucks fans deserve so much more, because Todd Bertuzzi was such a great player at that time.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Rob Williams of The Daily Hive Link

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceRob Williams
ViaDaily Hive
Previous articleDetroit Tigers agree to terms with RHP Iván Nova

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Hockey forward paralyzed by Todd Bertuzzi now being accused of “insurance fraud” by another ex-Red Wing

March 8, 2004 is a date that will live in infamy for the National Hockey League. http://gty.im/161015102 Then-Vancouver Canucks forward Todd...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers agree to terms with RHP Iván Nova

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have added to their lineup today. They've agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova, signing the 33 year-old to a one-year...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings F Justin Abdelkader called out by ex-NHL goaltender

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader is stuck in the worst stretch of his NHL career. He hasn't scored once in 29 games this...
Read more
General Topic

State of Michigan Follows the Neighborhood and Legalizes Sports Betting

George Blouth - 0
The state of Michigan became the 20th in the United States of America to allow sports betting. It is no doubt news which will...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's as if we're just not meant to have nice things around here. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was made a late scratch before...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings F Justin Abdelkader called out by ex-NHL goaltender

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader is stuck in the worst stretch of his NHL career. He hasn't scored once in 29 games this...
Read more

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier out through All-Star break

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
It's as if we're just not meant to have nice things around here. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was made a late scratch before...
Read more

Detroit sports will rise from the ashes [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Let’s face it, if you are a fan of Detroit Sports, things are very bad right now. We have the Tigers, Lions, Pistons, and Red...
Read more

Top 10 Detroit sports icons of all-time to watch as a fan

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit sports fans have had the privilege of watching some of the best in the game at their given sport. Thinking back to all...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.