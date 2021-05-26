Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky leaves Oilers for new gig

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday, news broke that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was stepping down as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers.

According to reports, Gretzky has already found a new gig as he will join TNT as a hockey analyst beginning with the 2021-22 season.

From ESPN:

Wayne Gretzky has stepped down from his role with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, effective immediately.

According to sources, Gretzky will join TNT as a hockey analyst next season. He had been heavily courted by the network and his good friend Charles Barkley, sources said.

The Hall of Famer and former Edmonton captain returned to the Oilers organization in 2016 as vice chairman. He worked as a close adviser to owner Daryl Katz and also has had a hand on the commercial side of the business with the team’s parent company, Oilers Entertainment Group.

Are you excited to listen to Gretzky on TNT?