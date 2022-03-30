Hockeytown reacts to news that Detroit Red Wings have terminated Al Sobotka

Fans react to breaking news that the Detroit Red Wings have terminated their relationship with long-time Zamboni driver and building manager, Al Sobotka.

Wth, Jeff Blashill keeps his job but Al Sobotka gets fired! This doesn’t make sense. Al took great pride in his work, in the ice itself. Good luck Al! You did good! — Terry Ritivoy 🏒⛳️🏌️‍♂️ MCU (@LordStanley52) March 30, 2022

Al Sobotka must have done something real, real bad https://t.co/HPRAXCEvIF — susan (@susalooo) March 30, 2022

@DetroitRedWings Really? We fire Al Sobotka after his many years of service to our organization and we still have Blashill as our coach. This makes no damn sense at all. Unless he wanted to retire. — The House (@xxHouse82xx) March 30, 2022

@KenKalDRW @daniellabruce_ @RedWingDiehards @DarrenMcCarty4 @DetroitRedWings @tim96822495 the wings have 10 days to re-hire Al Sobotka or I’m throwing a Steve Yzerman jersey on the ice. This franchise is in shambles. — Alec Roye (@AlecRoye) March 30, 2022

Also: in what universe does Al Sobotka get fired, but Jeff Blashill keeps his job? — Mike (@Milarso) March 30, 2022

The fact that Al Sobotka was fired before Jeff Blashill is a damn shame. https://t.co/UAog0HuNvt — Andrew Jay (@gasollena) March 30, 2022

This is devastating @IlitchCompanies why do you hate al sobotka and also the fans and also the few joys we have left in hockeytown — l'oracle de Détroit 🦇🃏🔮 (@droppedglove) March 30, 2022

So in one shitty season, we lost Karen Newman and Al Sobotka. What the actual fuck ????? — Sean Ninneman (@SNinneman72) March 30, 2022

Turns out Al Sobotka was stealing all those octopi for all these years… — Mike (@Milarso) March 30, 2022

My one encounter with Al Sobotka left me with the impression that he wasn’t really a nice guy and people really only liked the octopus waving — buschy (@KyleBusch11) March 30, 2022

I’m not sure if I want to know what Al sobotka did to deserve to be fired tbh seems like something that is better left unsaid — Fake Filip Zadina 🇺🇦 (@fakefilipzadina) March 30, 2022

Red Wings “fire” Al Sobotka? Whaaaaaaaaa? pic.twitter.com/ORkw5u1VZU — Dave Akerly (@DaveAkerlyOnAir) March 30, 2022

Al Sobotka: shit ice for a couple of weeks. Fired Jeff Blashill. Shit coach with shit culture of 7 years. Still around. — Clickbait Keith (@kpharkins) March 30, 2022

I’m almost scared to know the reason behind this decision. I’m worried, that it’s because of something absolutely heinous. Anyway, this is shocking news. Detroit Red Wings, longtime Zamboni driver Al Sobotka part ways https://t.co/Us9vj60EaG — Puck MS🏒🪶🇵🇷😷♡ ☆ (@OJIBAJO) March 30, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

The Detroit Red Wings shocked their fans earlier today when it was announced that long-time Zamboni driver and building manager Al Sobotka was terminated with no reason given.

Sobotka, 68, had been an employee of the Red Wings for over half a century and became beloved by fans for swinging the octopi above his head prior to playoff games, and his duties moved from Joe Louis Arena to Little Caesars Arena, where he handled day-to-day operations. No comment has been offered from either side as to the reason behind the sudden termination. But now, it looks like the next step is being taken.

Per MLive:

“A source said Sobotka has hired an attorney and is contemplating a wrongful termination lawsuit.”

Stay tuned for further developments.