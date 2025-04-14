Holly Campbell Posts Epic Birthday Tribute to Lions Coach Dan Campbell

To celebrate the Detroit Lions head coach’s birthday, which took place on Sunday, Holly Campbell posted a fun and heartfelt video montage to Instagram — and it’s the kind of content fans live for. From tossing pizza dough to playing bumper cars, shadowboxing, and even hanging out with the family dog, the video offered a rare peek into Dan Campbell’s off-the-field personality. Of course, the video also includes audio of Marilyn Monroe’s memorable rendition of Happy Birthday, which she once sang to JFK.

“Big Guy” Energy

Let’s be honest: Lions fans already love Campbell for his grit, passion, and intensity on the sidelines. But Holly’s video adds another layer — reminding everyone that the guy who’s transformed this franchise is also just… a dude who knows how to have fun.

He’s competitive, sure. But he’s also goofy, playful, and clearly adored by those around him. The video — filled with personal, candid moments — captured all of it, and it was a perfect birthday gift not only for Dan but for the entire Detroit fanbase watching along.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell doesn’t need social media to win over Detroit. But thanks to Holly Campbell’s birthday video, fans got a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the man who’s made this team believe again.

Here’s to the “Big Guy” — and to what we all hope is a Super Bowl run in 2025.

