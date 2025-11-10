Holly Campbell Shares the Perfect Photo After Dan Campbell’s Play-Calling Takeover

When the Detroit Lions‘ offense exploded for a statement performance against the Washington Commanders, fans weren’t the only ones celebrating. Shortly after the win, Holly Campbell, the wife of Lions head coach Dan Campbell, posted an image on her Instagram that perfectly captured the mood in Detroit.

The artwork features a fierce lion with flowing mane, glasses on its face, and a confident, almost scholarly expression. It’s bold, it’s fun, and it’s exactly the type of energy the Lions brought after Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties and delivered one of the team’s most efficient offensive outings of the season.

Detroit racked up touchdowns, yardage, and swagger. Holly’s post channeled that same vibe, captioned simply with a string of nerdy-face emojis, a nod to the cerebral side of the game, and the swagger that comes with dominating on the field.

It didn’t take long for the post to blow up. Lions fans jumped into the comments, celebrating the offensive turnaround and saluting the Campbells for keeping things fun, authentic, and unapologetically Detroit.

A perfect post for a perfect Lions performance.