Holmes Keeping His Cards Close Before Draft

Is Kayvon Thibodeaux the Answer for Lions?

https://youtu.be/PNJi7VFnurI

Note: This show is produced for visual effect and designed to be seen and heard. It is mostly conversational in nature. If you are able, we strongly encourage you to watch the video or download the Podcast, which includes emotion and emphasis that’s not on the page. Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding video or podcast before quoting in print or commenting about errors.

Video Transcription is provided below

Please watch the video above

Kayvon Thibodeaux The Answer For The Lions

AJ: Is Kayvon Thibodeaux the Answer for Lions? What I want to focus on and look at is, what did we do 32 34? Because we’ve belabored number two.



Do not draft Kyle Hamilton, do not draft Malik Willis. If Aidan Hutchinson is there, draft him. If he’s not, then try with all your might to trade out of that pick.



Matt: I’m okay with Kayvon Thibodeaux knowing that it is. I’m not a hundred percent sold on we have to trade out Aidan Hutchinson just because there’s no proof that Aidan Hutchinson’s going to be a better pro than Kayvon Thibodeaux, there’s speculation. There’s belief about Hutchinson and what he’s done versus how Thibodeaux’s personality has rubbed some people the wrong way. I look at what I see on the field. I still would rather have Kayvon Thibodeaux than Aidan Hutchinson. And I know that’s an up thing that upsets a lot of people in Michigan, but as a player on the field, I still think Kayvon Thibodeaux is a better football player.

Yeah, he’s got a personality issue, so what, a lot of greats have. We’re probably going to have to pay him and his bad attitude, many years later than a seven year contract, whatever they give them as a rookie and they want to pay him, when that money comes due.



I think this man is going to perform as an edge and I would love to see him do it in Honolulu blue, but I’m not opposed to trading out of the second pick if we can get into the package for it.



Rumors At Two

AJ: But here’s the thing, Matt, would you trade out of the second pick knowing there’ve been so many people rumored going to the Detroit Lions at number two. That shows me and proves that there’s really not a lot of value to this year. And with all those guys being rumored at two, if you can move back a little bit, some of those guys are still going to be there.



So could you not? That’s why I say trade even if you don’t get the value, according to the draft value chart, that a number two pick would be worth, isn’t a little less valued to move back and get one of those guys at a more valuable spot than reaching for them a little bit earlier and accruing a little bit more draft capital.



Isn’t that better than just taking one of those guys? If you could get a Thibodeaux at four or five and then also pick up maybe another second round pick or a late first round pick wouldn’t that be better than drafting Thibodeaux at two?



I’m Trying To Win Two Years From Now

Matt: That’s if you can get him at five. I don’t think Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be there at five.

There’s home boy in Georgia. He’s thrown his name in the hat over the last few weeks as well. If the package is decent enough where we’re going to accrue some good assets, to make with these picks then yeah, I’m okay with it. Because again, I’m not trying to win right now.



I’m trying to win two years from now. I want three full seasons of Dan Campbell having this football team before I’m going to have any real expectations of being a contender. But going back to what you said about, all the different possibilities of number two, go back a couple of years ago with QuinnTricia and everybody in the world knew who the Lions were going to take at three.



And it did us no favors in the NFL draft. So I appreciate that Brad Holmes is playing this close to the vest and using it as leverage for possibly trading out of this position. If the Jaguars take whoever he had his eye on at the number two.

You can hear more from DSN anywhere you can watch videos or download podcasts.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/detroitsportsnation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realdetroitsportsnation/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Detroitsportsnation?sub_confirmation=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/detsportsnation

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realdetroitsportsnation

You can also find this and other episodes at all of your favorite podcasting destinations.