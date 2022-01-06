in Detroit Lions

Honolulu blue Detroit Lions concept helmet is college-like [Photo]

I’m not going to lie, I’m a sucker for concept helmets and uniforms. While browsing some Detroit Lions Facebook pages this morning, I came across a Lions concept helmet that caught my attention.

As you can see below, this particular helmet features a heck of a lot of Honolulu blue and looks more like a college football helmet than something an NFL team would wear.

I will give this one a 7 out of 10, what about you?

What do you think?

