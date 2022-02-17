Hot mic catches NHL referee telling Blue Jackets D Andrew Peeke to ‘Shut the f… up’ [Video]

Let’s face it. Every now and then, we all wake up on the wrong side of the bed and we are cranky for the rest of the day.
Proof of that happened on Thursday night as a hot mic in Chicago caught an NHL referee telling a complaining Andrew Peeke of the Columbus Blue Jackets to “Shut the F… up!”
Check it out.
Hot mic in Chicago. Ref tells a complaining Andrew Peeke "Shut the f…" pic.twitter.com/5k8hyGnY3B
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 18, 2022
