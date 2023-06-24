Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
General Topic

Hot mic catches umpire yelling at, ejecting Twins manager Rocco Baldelli [Video]

By Paul Tyler
0
0

Major League Baseball is one of the few professional sports that often feature volatile and entertaining arguments between an umpire and a team manager. It appeared as though home plate umpire Lance Barrett for tonight's game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins was not in the mood for that, and he let Twins manager Rocco Baldelli know that before subsequently sending him to the showers for the night.

umpire

Baldelli had already been ejected earlier this week

Baldelli is no stranger to being thrown out of a game, as he already earned himself an early trip to the clubhouse earlier this week on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox after arguing a call.

- Advertisement -

The hot-mic picked up his ejection from tonight's game

Baldelli would earn himself his second ejection in the past three days, this time courtesy of tonight's home plate umpire Lance Barrett. A hot mic caught Barrett halting the action at the top of the 2ndand barking at Baldelli in the Twins' dugout to stop offering his opinion on his strike zone.

“No more, Rocco!” Barrett exclaimed. “No more! I'm telling you right now!”

Barrett apparently didn't get the message and kept up his argument, resulting in his being tossed:

Wrapping It Up: He was in no mood to argue

Sometimes, players and managers are fortunate to catch an umpire in a good mood and who will let them express their disagreement with his calls.

Rocco Baldelli

Other times, as Baldelli found out tonight once again, they're in absolutely no mood to put up with any dissent.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Tigers ‘haven’t earned the right’ to get excited yet, per A.J. Hinch
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pistons NotesPaul Tyler -

Detroit Tigers ‘haven’t earned the right’ to get excited yet, per A.J. Hinch

A.J. Hinch isn't throwing any parties for the Detroit Tigers right now.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.