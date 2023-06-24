Hot mic catches umpire yelling at, ejecting Twins manager Rocco Baldelli [Video]

Major League Baseball is one of the few professional sports that often feature volatile and entertaining arguments between an umpire and a team manager. It appeared as though home plate umpire Lance Barrett for tonight's game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins was not in the mood for that, and he let Twins manager Rocco Baldelli know that before subsequently sending him to the showers for the night.

Baldelli had already been ejected earlier this week

Baldelli is no stranger to being thrown out of a game, as he already earned himself an early trip to the clubhouse earlier this week on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox after arguing a call.

The hot-mic picked up his ejection from tonight's game

Baldelli would earn himself his second ejection in the past three days, this time courtesy of tonight's home plate umpire Lance Barrett. A hot mic caught Barrett halting the action at the top of the 2ndand barking at Baldelli in the Twins' dugout to stop offering his opinion on his strike zone.

“No more, Rocco!” Barrett exclaimed. “No more! I'm telling you right now!”

Barrett apparently didn't get the message and kept up his argument, resulting in his being tossed:

Rocco Baldelli has been ejected for the second time in three games



(via @BallySportsNOR)pic.twitter.com/XG1drtlnRV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 23, 2023

Sometimes, players and managers are fortunate to catch an umpire in a good mood and who will let them express their disagreement with his calls.

Other times, as Baldelli found out tonight once again, they're in absolutely no mood to put up with any dissent.