Houston Astros fans welcome back AJ Hinch will sign behind Tigers dugout [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros on Monday night, it will be the first time AJ Hinch has been back to his old stomping grounds as manager of another team.

Prior to the game, a group of Astros fans welcomed back Hinch by holding up a sign that said, “Home is where the heart is. Welcome home AJ.”

Astros fans behind Tigers dugout with a sign welcoming back A.J. Hinch to Houston. pic.twitter.com/H49tNiNpzm — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 12, 2021

Hinch spent five seasons as manager of the Astros, including winning a World Series title before he was fired for his involvement in the infamous sign-stealing scandal.

BONUS CONTENT:

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch releases starting lineup for his return to Houston

Prior to being hired by the Detroit Tigers, AJ Hinch not only spent five seasons as manager of the Houston Astros, but he led them to a World Series title.

On Monday night, Hinch will return to Houston for the first time since he was fired for his involvement in the infamous sign-stealing scandal.

Hinch has released his starting lineup for Monday night’s game and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is back in the lineup.

Baddoo, who got of to a red-hot start to his career, cooled down a bit over his last couple of games.

RHP Casey Mize will be making his second start of the season for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game starts at 8:10 p.m. EST and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 The Ticket.

To see the lineup, please click on the link below.