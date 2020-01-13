Houston Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch

UPDATE: The Houston Astros have fired GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.
Jim Crane just fired Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch.
From Earlier:
According to reports, the Houston Astros will pay a price for stealing signs during their World Series championship campaign in 2017.
The question is, is the price severe enough?
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Astros’ GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have both been suspended for the entire 2020 season, including the playoffs. In addition, the Astros lose their 1st and 2nd round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021, along with a fine of $5 million.
Nation, do you think this is a stiff enough penalty for stealing signs?