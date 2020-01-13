35.1 F
Detroit Tigers News

Houston Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Tigers News

Houston Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch

UPDATE: The Houston Astros have fired GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1216813719805669383 From Earlier: According to reports, the Houston Astros...
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit sports will rise from the ashes [Video]

Let’s face it, if you are a fan of Detroit Sports, things are very bad right now. We have the...
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions new DC Corey Undlin will not be calling plays

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were hiring Philadelphia Eagles DBs coach Corey Undlin to be their...
Arnold Powell

UPDATE: The Houston Astros have fired GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.

From Earlier:

According to reports, the Houston Astros will pay a price for stealing signs during their World Series championship campaign in 2017.

Embed from Getty Images

The question is, is the price severe enough?

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Astros’ GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have both been suspended for the entire 2020 season, including the playoffs. In addition, the Astros lose their 1st and 2nd round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021, along with a fine of $5 million.

Nation, do you think this is a stiff enough penalty for stealing signs?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

