Houston police say they are investigating Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Houston police are investigating Houston Texans‘ QB Deshaun Watson after a complaint was filed against him.

From Associated Press:

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless” and has questioned the claims made against the NFL player, alleging they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.

“We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department,” Hardin said Friday in a statement.

It was not immediately known if the person who filed the report with Houston police is one of the women who has filed suit against Watson. Tony Buzbee, who represents the 21 women, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday.

