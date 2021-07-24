Houston Rockets ‘aggressively pursuing’ Detroit Pistons No. 1 pick

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NBA Draft is less than a week away and for the Detroit Pistons, that means they are less than a week away from selecting Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick.

But according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, are “aggressively pursuing” the Pistons No. 1 spot. Shams added that the Rockets’ goal by obtaining the top pick is to select Cunningham.

Nation, do you think there is any chance that the Pistons trade the No. 1 pick?

Personally, I would be shocked and upset.

The Rockets are pursuing the No. 1 overall pick from the Pistons, according to our #NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. Check out Draft Decisions, presented by @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/RbczE1OHkT — Stadium Bets (@StadiumBets) July 24, 2021