Houston Texans and Chicago Bears nearly pulled off blockbuster trade

By W.G. Brady
After finishing with the worst record in the NFL, the Chicago Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But, rather than standing pat, the Bears decided to trade down in the draft by sending the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 pick and quite a bit more. Now, a report has surfaced that the Bears nearly pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans for that same No. 1 pick.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Houston Texans Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears nearly made a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Bears almost sent the top pick to the Texans, before ultimately sending it to the Texans.

“The evidence I have comes down to Houston's efforts to go up to No.1 — at one point, the Texans and Bears were closing in on a deal that'd have the teams flipping spots, with Chicago then doing a deal with Carolina to drop from No.2 to 9. Houston got a little uncomfortable with it in the end, and the Bears moved forward in doing their deal with the Panthers.”

Bottom Line: The Panthers currently have the No. 1 pick

The Bears have traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, but there have been rumors circulating that the Panthers could turn around and trade that pick to another team. One thing is for sure, whatever team is picking first in the 2023 NFL Draft will almost certainly select a quarterback.

