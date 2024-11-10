Houston Texans Announce Nico Collins Availability Vs. Detroit Lions

As the Houston Texans gear up to face the Detroit Lions in Sunday Night Football, the team has announced that wide receiver Nico Collins will not be available for the game due to a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for the past several weeks. Collins, who was listed as questionable heading into the matchup, has been recovering from the injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Before his injury, Collins had been a key contributor for the Texans, catching 32 passes for 567 yards and three touchdowns in just five games. His absence will be a significant loss for the Texans' offense as they prepare for the high-powered Detroit Lions defense.

In addition to Collins, the Texans have also released their full list of inactives for the game:

With key players like Collins and Anderson Jr. out, the Lions will look to take advantage in this Week 10 primetime matchup. The game is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.