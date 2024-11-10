fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsHouston Texans Announce Nico Collins Availability Vs. Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Houston Texans Announce Nico Collins Availability Vs. Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
12

As the Houston Texans gear up to face the Detroit Lions in Sunday Night Football, the team has announced that wide receiver Nico Collins will not be available for the game due to a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for the past several weeks. Collins, who was listed as questionable heading into the matchup, has been recovering from the injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Tank Dell Shot

Before his injury, Collins had been a key contributor for the Texans, catching 32 passes for 567 yards and three touchdowns in just five games. His absence will be a significant loss for the Texans' offense as they prepare for the high-powered Detroit Lions defense.

In addition to Collins, the Texans have also released their full list of inactives for the game:

With key players like Collins and Anderson Jr. out, the Lions will look to take advantage in this Week 10 primetime matchup. The game is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Release Inactives List For Matchup Vs. Texans
Next article
Za’Darius Smith Tweets Message After Being Listed As Inactive
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions