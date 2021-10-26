Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair apologizes for ant-Asian slur

Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair has apologized for remarks that he made during a team golf outing this past May.

“I’m sorry that we couldn’t get together last year, because of the China Virus,” McNair reportedly stated to over 100 attendees at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic at River Oaks Country Club.

“Everyone gasped,” one witness said, “especially the people directly across from him. He and Hannah seemed to think it was hilarious. It was dead silent.”

McNair soon issued the following statement:

“My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words,” McNair said in the statement. “I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.”

