Houston Texans change mind about QB Deshaun Watson

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans have changed their mind and they are now willing to trade QB Deshaun Watson.

Pelissero notes that the price for Watson will be at last a trio of first round picks.

 

