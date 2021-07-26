Houston Texans change mind about QB Deshaun Watson

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans have changed their mind and they are now willing to trade QB Deshaun Watson.

Pelissero notes that the price for Watson will be at last a trio of first round picks.

The #Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star QB Deshaun Watson, multiple sources tell me and @RapSheet. But the price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021