The Houston Texans have a starting QB for Week 1 of the 2021 season and it is not Deshaun Watson.

As expected, Texans’ head coach David Culley announced on Monday that Tyrod Taylor will get the start in Week 1.

Texans coach David Culley: 'Tyrod Taylor will start for us at quarterback for sure. He will start for us.' That wasn't unexpected — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 6, 2021