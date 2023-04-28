Houston Texans pick No. 2 AND No. 3 following Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade

We knew this was going to be a CRAZY NFL Draft and it did not take long at all for that to come to fruition as the Houston Texans just pulled off a BLOCKBUSTER trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Moments after taking QB C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, the Texans then traded all the way up to No. 3, where they then selected EDGE Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama.

Houston Texans/Arizona Cardinals Trade Details

Cardinals get: No. 12 and No. 33 in 2023, a 1st in 2024, and a 3rd in 2024

Texans get: No. 3 and No. 105 in 2023