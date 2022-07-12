Houston Texans reveal ‘Battle Red’ helmet they will wear in 2022 [Photos]

There is something about alternate jerseys and alternate helmets that always seems to get the fans fired up and on Tuesday, the Houston Texans got their fans excited by releasing the special helmet they will wear in Week 8.

The Texans have revealed they will be wearing their new ‘Battle Red’ alternate helmets for their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are some photos of the ‘Battle Red’ helmet.

When we text "🔴" that means we're Battle RED-y pic.twitter.com/gpyi4RfZkx — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 12, 2022

Nation, what do you think about these helmets?

