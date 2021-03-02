How and when Michigan basketball can clinch Big Ten Championhip

Sharing is caring!

In a matter of minutes, Juwan Howard will lead No. 2 Michigan onto the court to take on No. 4 Illinois in a game that suddenly has some extra meaning for the Wolverines.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Big Ten has decided that its regular-season champion will be the team with the best winning percentage at the end of the conference schedule.

Because of that, Michigan will clinch the Big Ten Championship on Tuesday night if they can beat Illinois.

From Associated Press:

The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that its regular-season basketball championship will be determined based on winning percentage.

Michigan, at 13-1 in conference play, is the current leader on the men’s side. Second-place Illinois, which is 14-4, played at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The clarification from a league spokesman was needed because Michigan is on track to play just 17 conference games, while Illinois is set to play the full 20. Assuming no more changes to the schedule, Michigan can wrap up the league’s top winning percentage by winning one of its final three games.

