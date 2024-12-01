fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

How Brad Holmes Could Have Played Chess, Not Checkers By Signing Daniel Jones

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes may have missed an opportunity to make a strategic move when he did not sign Daniel Jones after he was released by the Giants. While many were focused on the immediate future and the Lions’ push for the Super Bowl, signing Jones could have been a brilliant long-term play for the franchise—a move that could have played out like chess, not just checkers.

Here’s how it could have worked: If Holmes had offered Jones a contract and signed him, Jones would likely have been a third-string quarterback for the Lions, providing valuable depth behind Jared Goff. However, the real benefit would have come from the possibility of Jones being activated for just one regular season game. This simple move would have qualified the Lions for a compensatory draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if Jones chose to sign with another team following the 2024 season, which will certainly be the case. The compensatory pick would be a long-term asset for the Lions, giving them additional value down the line.

While Holmes may have made a competitive offer to Jones (we will probably never know), the quarterback chose to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, likely seeking a better chance to contribute during the 2024 season. Jones, who had his ups and downs with the New York Giants, was looking for a fresh start where he could showcase his talents and maximize his chances of success in the long term.

Daniel Jones

However, if Holmes had secured Jones, the Lions would not only have added depth at the quarterback position but also placed themselves in position to net a compensatory pick, potentially securing a higher draft selection for the 2025 NFL Draft. In the NFL, every pick counts, especially as teams look to bolster their rosters with young, talented players. A compensatory pick could have been crucial for the Lions in their quest to continue building a championship-caliber team for the future.

