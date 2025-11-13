John Morton Reveals How Teams Try to Stop Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams

If you want to understand just how dangerous the Detroit Lions’ offense has become, listen to the man who helps design it. Offensive coordinator John Morton may not be calling plays right now, but his fingerprints are still all over the weekly game plan. And when he speaks, you get an inside look at how defenses are desperately trying to slow down Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Morton didn’t hold back. He explained that teams aren’t just game-planning for Detroit’s star duo, they’re changing their entire defensive identity just to have a chance.

And honestly? It shows how terrifying this Lions offense can be when it’s humming.

How Defenses Are Double-Teaming the Lions’ Stars

Morton confirmed what Lions fans have suspected for weeks: defenses are actively trying to erase both wide receivers from the field.

“Yeah, we’ve been seeing it,” Morton said (via Justin Rogers) when asked if teams are focusing extra attention on St. Brown. “And they’ve also doubled Jamo at the same time. A couple of teams have done that. Every team is different. Some people do it, some people don’t, some people play zone and double it that way, they cloud.”

That’s the NFL equivalent of saying: “They’re throwing everything at us.”

Defenses normally try to take away one star player, maybe two in rare situations. But doubling both St. Brown and Williams forces defenses into coverages they typically avoid.

The Lions know it. Morton knows it. And they’re using it against opponents.

Why Third Down Is Where the Real Battle Begins

According to Morton, the chess match intensifies when the sticks turn red.

“Usually it happens on third down, right?” he said. “So that’s my job to figure out ways, OK, how do I get him open a certain way?”

Third down is where St. Brown becomes one of the most dangerous players in football. His route-running, toughness, and timing with Jared Goff make him nearly impossible to cover one-on-one, which is why teams resort to doubling him.

But doubling St. Brown leaves someone else open. And when that someone else is Jameson Williams with a two-way go? Good luck.

Morton loves that part of the job.

“I love that and I love the game-planning aspect of that,” he added. “I live for the week. I live for it because it’s a little chess match that you play to get guys open.”

This is the coordinator version of a defensive back telling reporters, “I knew the ball was coming, I just couldn’t do anything about it.”

How Morton Designs Plays to Beat Double Coverage

Morton explained that designing routes isn’t just about drawing plays, it’s about understanding how entire defensive structures move.

“When I’m looking at how to get guys open, I’m thinking of all the plays and guys that I’ve been around, how we’ve done it, the coaches I’ve been around,” he said. “I just love that whole aspect of just the grind during the week and figuring out things.”

Translation: He’s using years of experience under Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, and Pete Carroll to weaponize motion, leverage, and alignment to free his stars.

And when it works?

You get moments like the Commanders game, where the Lions offense looked unstoppable.

“That’s what’s cool,” Morton said. “On game day, they go make it work, and it’s cool when it does work.”

If you’re a Lions fan, this should fire you up.

Morton Helps Campbell Attack in Real Time

One thing Morton made clear: losing play-calling duties didn’t take him out of the fight.

“During the game, I’m ready,” he said. “Whatever the down distance is, whatever it is, I’m ready for the pass. As soon as he says it, I’m giving it to him.”

This is where the collaboration becomes deadly. If opponents double St. Brown or Williams, Morton can identify it, communicate it, and offer Campbell the perfect counter.

He’s basically Campbell’s offensive spotter.

And when both coaches see the same thing?

You get the 44-point explosion against Washington, a game in which Morton said everything clicked.

“You can feel it,” Morton said. “It’s just first down, second down, first down, second down… everything was clicking last week.”

The Big Picture: Defenses Can’t Stop Everyone

Teams can double St. Brown.

They can double Williams.

They can play cloud, bracket, or rotated zones.

But they cannot stop all of the Lions’ weapons.

Not with LaPorta.

Not with Gibbs.

Not with a healthy offensive line.

Not with Dan Campbell calling plays and Morton designing the weekly blueprint.

When Morton says it’s “a chess match,” he’s dead right, but right now, the Lions are the ones forcing opposing defenses into checkmate scenarios.

And the longer this receiver duo grows together, the harder it will be to stop them.