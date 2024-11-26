fb
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Detroit Lions

How Detroit Lions Can Clinch A Playoff Berth In Week 13

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have been on a roll this season, currently holding a 10-1 record as they head into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. While the Lions can't clinch a playoff spot immediately after Thursday's game, they are in prime position to secure a berth this weekend — but only if a series of favorable results fall into place.

Here's what has to happen for the Lions to officially punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 13:

Dan Campbell Isaiah Thomas Ike Boettger Detroit Lions Biggest Trade Jake Bates

Playoff-Clinching Scenarios for the Lions

  1. Scenario One:
    • DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie
  2. Scenario Two:
    • DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie
  3. Scenario Three:
    • DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
  4. Scenario Four:
    • DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss + ATL tie
  5. Scenario Five:
    • DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
  6. Scenario Six:
    • DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss + ATL tie

While the Lions' destiny is largely in their hands with a victory over the Bears on Thanksgiving Day, they’ll need some help from other teams around the NFC. The scenarios outlined above highlight a mix of results where the Lions’ win, combined with losses or ties from teams like San Francisco, Arizona, Seattle, Washington, and Atlanta, could seal their playoff berth.

With a win against Chicago, the Lions will be closer than ever to securing a spot in the postseason, but it’s clear that Week 13 will involve more than just Detroit’s own performance. Fans will need to keep an eye on other games as the playoff picture starts to unfold.

