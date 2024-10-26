How Detroit Lions Could Acquire Za’Darius Smith Without Giving Up A Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of an impressive Super Bowl chase but face significant challenges with recent injuries, especially to star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report recently proposed an innovative trade scenario: trading backup quarterback Hendon Hooker to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for veteran pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith.

While the Lions may not actively shop Hooker, his affordable rookie contract and potential upside make him an enticing prospect for the Browns, who lack a solid long-term quarterback option. Hooker’s low cap hits through 2025 could make him a smart acquisition for Cleveland to develop alongside rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Za'Darius Smith's Potential Impact on Detroit's Defense

Za'Darius Smith, a high-impact Pro Bowl defender, could be the answer to Detroit’s need for defensive reinforcement after Hutchinson’s injury. Known for his ability to apply pressure, Smith has delivered double-digit sacks in three of his last four full seasons, making him a valuable addition to the Lions' front line. With Detroit poised for a deep playoff run, Smith’s veteran presence and talent would help stabilize the defense, potentially filling the void left by Hutchinson.

Why the Trade Makes Sense for Both Teams

For the Browns, this trade scenario would bring in a promising quarterback option to supplement a season impacted by Deshaun Watson’s injury. For the Lions, trading Hooker presents a unique opportunity to acquire a seasoned defensive playmaker without compromising their draft capital. This strategic midseason move could prove invaluable in pushing the Lions closer to their Super Bowl aspirations, adding the experience and skill they need on defense.

If the Lions decide to pursue this possibility, a Hooker-for-Smith swap could be a game-changing move, reinforcing Detroit’s playoff push with both short-term and long-term benefits for the team.