How Detroit Lions Could Be Impacted By Dallas Cowboys/Mike McCarthy Decision

UPDATE: It was just reported that Mike McCarthy is OUT as head coach of the Cowboys, which makes the following article VERY relevant!

As the Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy approaches the possibility of becoming a coaching free agent, Detroit Lions fans might not think the situation directly concerns them. However, the decisions made regarding McCarthy’s future could have significant ripple effects for the Lions, especially when it comes to their own coaching staff and potential job openings elsewhere.

Mike McCarthy’s Pending Free Agency

As reported by Adam Schefter on Monday, Mike McCarthy is now eligible to negotiate with other teams following the midnight deadline. Sources close to the situation have indicated that McCarthy has yet to enter negotiations for a new contract with Dallas, and it’s now looking increasingly likely that he could become a free agent. This uncertainty has caught the attention of teams like the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, both of whom are expected to be interested in McCarthy’s services should he leave Dallas.

For those of us keeping an eye on the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff, McCarthy’s situation could indirectly impact both defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, each of whom is garnering interest for head coaching positions.

McCarthy's Impact on Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson

If McCarthy ends up taking a job with the New Orleans Saints, it could significantly impact Glenn's job prospects. Glenn has deep ties to New Orleans, having played there and spent part of his coaching career with the franchise. The Saints have long been rumored to be one of Glenn's preferred destinations, and if McCarthy lands in New Orleans, it might mean one less head coaching opportunity for Glenn.

Similarly, McCarthy’s potential landing in Chicago could shift the coaching landscape for Ben Johnson. The Bears have shown interest in Johnson as a potential head coach, and with McCarthy potentially taking the Chicago job, the Bears might opt for another candidate, potentially pushing Johnson’s name further down the list of coaching prospects.

The Bigger Picture for the Detroit Lions

While McCarthy's future may not directly involve the Detroit Lions, the decisions of other teams regarding their head coaching vacancies could shape the coaching search landscape for years to come. For Lions fans, keeping tabs on McCarthy’s future, along with the coaching situations in Chicago and New Orleans, could give a clearer picture of whether the Lions' top coaching minds, like Glenn and Johnson, are staying put or on the move.

If McCarthy joins the ranks of coaching free agents, it could open new opportunities and challenges for the Lions, depending on how other teams pursue their candidates. Whether these moves will result in a significant reshuffling of the NFL’s coaching landscape or more stability in Detroit remains to be seen. For now, though, Lions fans will want to stay tuned as the coaching carousel continues to spin.