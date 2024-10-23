How Detroit Lions Could Benefit From MASSIVE Fire Sale

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns had high hopes for contending in the AFC North. But after a disastrous 1-6 start and the season-ending injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns' playoff hopes have all but evaporated. With the season now essentially over, many expect the Browns to have a MASSIVE fire sale ahead of the NFL trade deadline—and the Detroit Lions are in prime position to take advantage of it.

The Lions, sitting at 5-1 and in first place in the NFC North, are legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season. However, losing defensive star Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury has created a void on Detroit’s defensive line that needs to be filled if they hope to maintain their momentum. Luckily for the Lions, one key piece from the Browns’ fire sale could be the perfect solution: Za'Darius Smith.

Why Za’Darius Smith is a Fit for the Lions

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been a solid pass rusher in the NFL over the past few seasons. Currently playing for a Browns team in disarray, Smith is almost certain to be available at the trade deadline. For the Lions, acquiring him would help address their most glaring need—replacing Hutchinson’s pass-rushing prowess.

Smith, who has recorded double-digit sacks multiple times in his career, would fit seamlessly into a Lions defense that thrives on creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He’s versatile, capable of lining up on the edge or moving inside, which would give Detroit’s defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, plenty of options for deploying him in various schemes.

A Fire Sale Could Mean a Bargain for the Lions

With the Browns looking to unload salaries and build for the future, the Lions could potentially land Smith without having to give up too much in terms of draft capital. Cleveland’s front office will likely prioritize stockpiling picks for the future, and Detroit has enough assets to make a deal happen without sacrificing their long-term stability.

The key here is the Browns' desperation. At 1-6, Cleveland is looking to reset, which means they might be more willing to offload Smith for less than he would typically command on the trade market. This gives the Lions an opportunity to bolster their defense without mortgaging their future.

What It Means for the Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

The Lions are in a rare position to compete for a Super Bowl this season. With Hutchinson sidelined, Detroit’s defense has lost a major playmaker. But if general manager Brad Holmes can swing a trade for Smith or another key defender, the Lions would immediately boost their chances of going on a deep playoff run.

Adding a player of Smith’s caliber would signal that Detroit is serious about winning now. The Lions already have one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, led by quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. If they can shore up the defense with a trade, Detroit could be one of the most balanced teams in the league heading into the second half of the season.

The Bottom Line

The Cleveland Browns' struggles and likely fire sale provide a unique opportunity for the Detroit Lions to strengthen their roster without breaking the bank. Acquiring Za'Darius Smith would not only fill the void left by Hutchinson but also elevate Detroit's defense as they make a push for their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

As the trade deadline approaches, keep an eye on the Lions—they’re in a prime position to make a bold move, and the Browns might be the perfect trade partner to help them reach new heights.