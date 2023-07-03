Are you ready for another example of how Detroit Lions‘ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a freaking genius? Well, how many times have you heard that the NFL has evolved into a passing league? That thought is 100% true, and defenses around the league have begun to adjust but putting more defensive backs on the field (more nickel packages, etc.). According to a film study by Alex Rollins, the Lions' offense has countered the NFL evolution.

How Detroit Lions Countered NFL Evolution

Folks, it's the offseason, so take the next ten minutes and thirty-two seconds of your day to watch this amazing breakdown by Rollins.

From Alex Rollins:

The Detroit Lions have figured out a way to counter the NFL’s defensive evolution. By deploying Jared Goff in a different way, and by building an offense around their strengths, the Lions are finally on the brink of something legitimate. What did they do to turn their team around? This week’s episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Jared Goff and the 2022 Lions offense.

Key Points

Innovative Deployment of Jared Goff: The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, has found a way to utilize quarterback Jared Goff in a different manner. By identifying Goff's strengths and building an offense around them, the Lions have been able to counter the defensive evolution in the NFL. This innovative approach to deploying their quarterback has played a significant role in the Lions' offensive success.

Building an Offense Around Strengths: Rather than trying to fit their players into a predetermined system, the Lions have focused on building an offense that capitalizes on their strengths. By tailoring their strategies and game plans to the skills and abilities of their players, they have created an effective and productive offense. This approach has allowed them to find success despite the league's shift towards a more pass-oriented style of play.

Ben Johnson's Genius: Ben Johnson's first year as the Lions' offensive coordinator was marked by impressive results. His ability to adapt to the changing landscape of the NFL and devise innovative game plans has earned him the reputation of a genius among many observers. Johnson's decision to remain with the Lions instead of pursuing a head coaching job indicates his commitment to continue evolving and unlocking the full potential of the Lions' offense in the future.

Bottom Line: The Lions are just getting started

Everybody seems to mention how the Lions had one of the top offenses in the NFL in 2022, but one thing that some forget is that it was Ben Johnson's first year as their offensive coordinator. Johnson has been described by many as a “genius”, and so far, that has proven to be accurate. Thankfully, Johnson decided not to take a head coaching job and instead returned to the Lions. Because of that, coupled with his great relationship with Jared Goff, should mean great things for the offense in 2023.