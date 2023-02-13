How Detroit Lions helped Chiefs win Super Bowl

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII. Though most of the credit certainly goes to the Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions may have played a role in the game. Specifically, Lions' OC Ben Johnson may have helped the Chiefs beat the Eagles. During the game, the Chiefs dialed up a successful play that Detroit used in Week 1 against… The Eagles!!! H/T to @B_Peters12 on Twitter for pointing this out.

Detroit Lions helped Chiefs win Super Bowl

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, with the game tied 35-35, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had the ball, third-and-1 at their own 47-yard line. For the Chiefs, dialing up the perfect play meant everything, and that is exactly what head coach Andy Reid and OC Eric Bieniemy did.

Here is the play the Chiefs ran to pick up a HUGE first down to keep their drive alive.

Split Back Buck Sweep!! pic.twitter.com/Y74OJm9HKV — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) February 13, 2023

If that play looks familiar to you, it is because Ben Johnson dialed up the same play against the Eagles in Week 1. Check it out.

Ben Johnson and the Lions scored on the Crack Sweep play call we saw last night on 3rd and 1, against the eagles in week 1: pic.twitter.com/by2h8XqVnm — Bobby Peters (@b_peters12) February 13, 2023

Bottom Line

To be fair, it is very possible that Andy Reid has run this same play in the past, and Ben Johnson actually got the play from him, but, as a fan of the Lions, I would like to believe that Reid saw that play while watching film, and he had a feeling it could work again. That being said, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy should each send a nice Valentine's Day card to Ben Johnson for helping them to win the Super Bowl.