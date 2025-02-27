Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Detroit Lions

How Detroit Lions OC John Morton Helped Ben Johnson Hire the ‘Next Ben Johnson’

While speaking to the media this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson revealed how Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton helped him to hire Bears OC Declan Doyle.

How Did John Morton Help Ben Johnson

“He worked with Declan the last couple of years and I asked him, ‘How's Declan doing? Is he ready to be a coordinator?'” Johnson said as quoted by Justin Rogers. “He said, ‘Ben, listen, he's another Ben Johnson,' which, I think that's a good thing. I'm banking on that (being a) good thing.

“Listen, I think he and I are a match made in heaven,” Johnson said. “He thinks very much like me. It's been awesome getting him into the building the last few weeks. Extremely detailed. Extremely organized. The age does not matter. He is going to be respected by not only the players but also his fellow coaches as well. I can already see that coming into place with the coaching staff meetings that we're having right now. He's very well informed. It's just like anybody, if you can help make the people around you better, they're going to find value in you.”

Who is Declan Doyle?

Despite being just 28 years old, Declan Doyle is now an NFL offensive coordinator. Though Ben Johnson will be calling the plays for the Bears in 2025, this is a great opportunity for Doyle to learn from one of the best offensive minds in the game.

Before being hired by the Bears, Doyle spent two seasons as the tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos, and before that, he spent four seasons as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints.

