Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

How Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Could Land HUGE Bonus

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions continue to make their preparations for their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, all eyes are on quarterback Jared Goff and his impressive performance this season. Currently leading the Lions to a 13-2 record, Goff is in the midst of a career year and has been a prominent figure in the NFL MVP conversation.

With a chance to make history, Goff is not only playing for playoff success but also for a significant bonus that could come his way if the Lions reach their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl.

Jared Goff

Goff’s Bonus Incentives

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, there are key financial incentives tied to Goff's performance. If the Lions win the Super Bowl and Goff plays in 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps throughout the season, his 2028 base salary will increase by a substantial $1 million.

This incentive could prove to be a huge motivator for the veteran quarterback as he leads his team through the playoffs. With the Lions currently holding the second-best odds (according to DraftKings) to win the Super Bowl at +400, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs at +350, Goff's chances to secure the bonus are looking strong if Detroit can carry their momentum into the postseason.

What’s at Stake for Goff

Goff’s stellar play has been a major factor in the Lions’ success this season. The 30-year-old quarterback has been instrumental in the team’s offensive growth, and the potential to increase his future earnings by securing a Super Bowl victory is certainly a motivating factor. As the Lions prepare for their Week 17 Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Goff and the team will be focused on continuing their impressive run with playoff hopes on the line.

With the stakes high, Goff’s career season could not only lead the Lions to their first Super Bowl appearance but also reward him with a hefty bonus, making the upcoming games even more thrilling for both him and Lions fans alike.

Detroit Lions Sign Defensive Lineman In Advance Of MNF Matchup vs. 49ers
