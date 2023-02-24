How Detroit Red Wings’ Transformation Led to Recent Success: Focus on Quick Defense and Efficient Play

The Detroit Red Wings have transformed their playing style and become committed to playing both ends of the ice, leading to a recent surge of victories. The team's success has come from a focus on playing a particular type of game and making sacrifices for the team.

Why it matters: Detroit Red Wings' transformation

The Detroit Red Wings have evolved into a more competitive team, with players such as Filip Zadina and Jakub Vrana embracing a new playing style that they barely recognize. The team's recent success shows that the Red Wings have developed a true understanding of how committed they need to be in managing their game to be a playoff contender. They seem committed to playing the type of game that they need to play, with a focus on quick and efficient defense.

The Red Wings have won seven out of eight games and nine of their last 12.

They have scored 30 goals over their past seven games,

The moved into the final Wild Card spot with their 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday

The Big Picture: The transformation of the Detroit Red Wings

The transformation of the Detroit Red Wings has been significant. The team has been committed to playing both ends of the ice, focusing on quick defense and minimizing turnovers. They have worked hard at becoming a hard-to-play-against team, and the recent surge of victories has added another layer of confidence to the team.

The Bottom Line – The Detroit Red Wings' recent success

The Detroit Red Wings' recent success is a testament to the team's transformation and commitment to playing a particular type of game. The team has become hard to play against, focusing on quick and efficient defense and minimizing turnovers. They have shown that they are committed to playing both ends of the ice, and the recent surge of victories has added another layer of confidence to the team. It has led to some fun, second-half hockey, one that fans welcome with open arms. The end of the six-year playoff drought is in sight, now the job just has to be finished.