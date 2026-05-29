How Dusty May Put Michigan Back in Draft Spotlight

Michigan basketball has three frontcourt players in the 2026 NBA draft conversation, and that is the clearest sign yet of how Dusty May has built this roster. Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. were projected as first-round picks in April, and combine coverage later said Michigan had a legitimate chance to produce three lottery picks in June. That remains projection, but it puts Michigan basketball and its transfer-built frontcourt at the center of the draft board.

The roster angle matters as much as the draft buzz. Michigan won the 2026 national championship with an upperclassmen- and transfer-driven group under May’s portal-heavy roster model, and the three biggest draft names all came from the frontcourt.

Why these three are driving Michigan basketball’s draft case

Lendeborg has the strongest résumé of the group entering draft season. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year, and his transfer path fits the Michigan basketball pitch after he arrived with a documented NBA-development goal in mind.

Mara brings a different profile. The Michigan center earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, then drew added draft attention after his measurements at the combine were highlighted in lottery-range discussion.

Johnson rounds out the trio as another frontcourt piece squarely in the first-round conversation. He landed second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media, and combine reporting grouped him with Mara and Lendeborg as part of Michigan’s potential draft haul.

The honors show this was more than draft chatter

Michigan basketball’s awards board gives the draft talk real weight. Lendeborg, Mara and Johnson were not being discussed on traits alone. They were central pieces on a title team and collected major conference recognition along the way.

May’s own postseason recognition adds to that picture. He earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors from the media, while Michigan’s championship season was built around experienced additions and transfer talent rather than a slow, multi-year homegrown climb.

What it says about May’s roster-building model

Michigan basketball’s draft profile now looks like a direct extension of May’s roster strategy. The championship run came from a group built to win immediately, and the frontcourt became the best proof that veteran and transfer additions can raise both team results and NBA visibility at the same time.

The draft conversation also narrowed into a cleaner three-man case once Elliot Cadeau withdrew and returned for his senior season. If Lendeborg, Mara and Johnson hear their names called where current projections suggest they could, June becomes another selling point for Michigan basketball in both high school recruiting and the portal.