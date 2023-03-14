How far Michigan State will advance in 2023 NCAA Tournament

Having participated in 25-straight NCAA Tournaments, Michigan State has been a March Madness regular during the Tom Izzo era. However, the Spartans' defense has been a concern lately, allowing over 80 points per game in their last five outings. Despite this, the team possesses a powerful offense with a group of players averaging double-digit scores, including Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser, and A.J. Hoggard. The Spartans have two guards, Walker and Hoggard, who are tough and confident, and one of the best coaches in the sport. While the team's lack of a low-post player and defensive struggles have been criticized, they remain a team capable of winning games in the NCAA tournament. The Spartans will kick things off in the Round of 64 against USC, but how far will they advance?

Key points:

MSU's defense has been a concern, allowing over 80 points per game in their last five games

The team's offense is powerful, featuring multiple double-digit scorers

The Spartans lack a prototypical low-post player, which has been a concern for fans

MSU has one of the best coaches in the sport, Tom Izzo

The Spartans will face USC in the Round of 64

Big Picture: Michigan State's NCAA Tournament outlook

The Spartans' defense needs to step up if they want to have a successful NCAA tournament run. While their offense is strong, they need to ensure they are not outscored in the tournament. Additionally, the team's lack of a prototypical low-post player has been a concern for fans, and they will need to rely on their guards and other players to compensate for this. Overall, the Spartans have the potential to win multiple games in the tournament, but their defense will need to improve for them to make a deep run.

Prediction: How far will the Spartans advance?

- Advertisement -

If MSU can play their best basketball, I could see them advancing as far as the Sweet 16. That being said, they have been inconsistent during the 2022-23 season, and they have not proven to me that they will put together a run. I do think they will beat USC in the Round of 64, but Marquette will be too much for them to handle in the Round of 32.