How Former Detroit Lions QB David Blough Helped The Lions In Week 16

Heading into Week 16, the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles were all tied with a 12-2 record, battling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Lions took care of business with a 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, but the real drama unfolded as players gathered to watch the final minutes of the Eagles vs. Washington Commanders matchup.

When the Commanders scored the game-winning touchdown, the Lions’ locker room erupted in cheers. The Lions knew that with the Eagles’ loss, their path to the No. 1 seed had just gotten a little bit easier. However, it wasn’t just the Commanders' offense that made the play possible—it was a former Detroit Lions quarterback, David Blough, who inadvertently helped the Lions secure an easier route to the top seed.

David Blough's Impact on the Commanders’ Victory

According to Albert Breer, David Blough, who spent time with the Lions as a backup quarterback, played a pivotal role in the Commanders' game-winning play. The play, which would become the game-winning touchdown, was designed by Blough, who had been working with the team throughout the season to perfect this specific concept.

Breer reported that Blough had contributed the idea for a well-timed route behind the linebacker in two-high coverage, a play the Commanders had practiced multiple times throughout the season. When the game came down to the final moments, the play was called, and it worked to perfection, resulting in the Commanders’ game-winning touchdown.

The Perfect Execution of Blough's Concept

The execution of the play couldn’t have been more ideal, according to Daniels, a member of the Commanders’ staff. “It set up perfectly,” Daniels said about Blough’s concept. “We did that same play in practice, same route, right behind the linebacker, in two-high coverage. That was my first read presnap from what I’ve seen—I’m going to go right here and trust in him to make a play.”

With the success of the play, the Lions were given a better shot at the No. 1 seed, thanks to Blough’s influence on the Commanders' victory.

The Unlikely Hero

While David Blough is no longer with the Lions, his contributions to the Commanders’ offense ended up benefitting his former team in a very unexpected way. The Lions, having taken care of their own business against the Bears, could now watch as the Eagles fell to Washington, making their climb to the No. 1 seed just a little bit easier.

Blough’s role as an unlikely contributor to the Lions’ playoff path is a testament to how small moments can shape larger outcomes, and it’s clear that even after leaving Detroit, his impact was still felt in the NFL.