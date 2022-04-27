How high the Detroit Lions could move up if they traded picks No. 32 and No. 34

There has been plenty of speculation about the Detroit Lions potentially trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but, in my opinion, that is not going to happen as there really is not an “elite/can’t miss” player who teams will be willing to move up for.

In addition, there has been some chatter about the Lions packaging the No. 32 and No. 34 overall picks to move up in the draft.

The question is, how high could the Lions move up if they were to trade the No. 32 and No. 34 picks?

Well, Rich Hill has released his 2022 NFL Draft Value Chart and as you can see below, the Lions’ No. 32 and No. 34 picks combined are worth 221 points.

As we look at the chart, we can see that the No. 15 overall pick is worth 222.5 points and the No. 16 overall pick is worth 213.7 points so theoretically, the Lions could move up to the mid-first round by giving up both the No. 32 and No. 34 picks.

In a draft that is not top-heavy with elite talent, but loaded with solid talent throughout the first couple of rounds, I would stick with No. 32 and No. 34 over trying to move up.

Nation, would you package No. 32 and No. 34 to move up into the mid-first round? If so, which player would you target?

