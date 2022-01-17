How Matthew Stafford can help out the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football

On Monday night, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in the first Monday Night Football playoff game in NFL history.

As for Detroit Lions fans, tonight’s game will have an impact on where they will be selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft as they currently hold the Rams’ first-round pick.

So, here is how Matthew Stafford can actually help out the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

If the Rams defeat the Cardinals on Monday, the Lions, who already have the No. 2 overall pick, will have to wait to see where their second first-round pick will be in the draft, though it would be between 26 and 32.

But if the Rams are upset by the Cardinals (not a huge stretch), the Lions would have the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nation, are you rooting for Matthew Stafford (heart) to get his first playoff win, or are you rooting for a higher pick (head) for the Lions?