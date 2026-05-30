How Michigan Basketball’s August Trip Could Shape Rotation

Michigan basketball is heading overseas in August, and this trip carries real weight for the 2026-27 roster. The Wolverines announced May 18 that they will travel to Lithuania and Croatia from Aug. 21-29 for a nine-day foreign tour that includes three exhibition games and 10 extra preseason practices.

For Dusty May’s team, that is a serious head start. Michigan basketball gets live games, extra teaching time, and days together before the fall semester begins, all of which can speed up the fight for minutes and help sort out lineup questions months before opening night.

Three games, 10 practices, and a real roster test

Michigan’s published itinerary has the Wolverines facing the Lithuania men’s national team on Aug. 23, Lithuania B on Aug. 24, and Mega Superbet of Serbia on Aug. 27. The team is scheduled to open the trip in Lithuania, travel to Croatia on Aug. 25, and return to the United States on Aug. 29, with the three-game format also reflected in additional reporting tied to the trip schedule and the August exhibition plan.

Those 10 extra practices may be the biggest part of the announcement. That August work can help Michigan basketball settle ball-handling duties, test frontcourt combinations, tighten defensive communication, and get younger or newer pieces into live competition before the usual preseason calendar even starts.

May said the trip gives the team a chance to compete, learn, and spend time together before the semester begins. For a program coming off a national title, those reps matter because the next season always asks a new group to build its own rhythm fast.

Why this fits Michigan’s program history

Michigan identified this as the program’s fourth foreign tour in a detailed announcement, following previous trips to Belgium in 2010, Italy in 2014, Spain in 2018, and France and Greece in 2022. That history gives this year’s Michigan basketball trip a little more juice for fans, because it connects the next roster to a familiar part of the offseason build.

The tour is being conducted with Complete Sports Management and funded by private supporters through the U-M Athletic Development department. Michigan also built cultural and team-building activities into both stops, adding more shared time for a roster that needs chemistry as much as it needs practice reps.

What fans should watch in August

Game times and coverage details have not been announced. Once the trip starts, the most important things to watch in Michigan basketball will be who handles the ball late in possessions, which frontcourt pairings May uses first, and whether any player grabs a bigger role before Michigan gets back home and shifts into full preseason mode.