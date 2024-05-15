How Much It Will Cost Fans To Watch Every NFL Game In 2024

If you want to watch EVERY NFL game, you will have to pay up

The 2024 NFL season brings with it a multitude of viewing options, with games scattered across various platforms. For die-hard fans intent on catching every single game, this could mean shelling out nearly $1,000. Here’s a breakdown of what it will cost to follow all the action:

Comprehensive Streaming Costs

The NFL‘s games will be accessible through multiple streaming services, each with its own subscription fee. Here’s what fans will need to invest monthly and annually:

YouTube TV : $72.99 per month

: $72.99 per month ESPN+ : $10.99 per month

: $10.99 per month Peacock : $5.99 per month

: $5.99 per month Amazon Prime : $8.99 per month

: $8.99 per month Netflix: $6.99 per month (recently added two exclusive Christmas Day games to their lineup)

Adding these services up for six months during the NFL season totals $636.90. However, this is just the beginning.

The Big Ticket: NFL Sunday Ticket

To access every game, including those outside of a viewer’s local broadcasts, the NFL Sunday Ticket is essential. The package is priced at $349 for the season. This substantial addition brings the grand total to approximately $986 for complete access to all games in 2024.

The Financial Hurdle for Fans

This nearly thousand-dollar price tag underscores the significant investment required to follow the league comprehensively. Fans must navigate between different services, each carrying a slice of the full NFL pie, a situation that not only hits the wallet but also complicates the viewing experience.

Bottom Line

For the ultimate fan, catching every play of the 2024 season is possible, but it comes at a steep cost. With games spread across various platforms, each requiring a separate subscription, the total can nearly reach $1,000. This development is a clear sign of the evolving broadcast landscape, where digital streaming takes precedence but at a notable financial cost to the viewer.