Monday, November 4, 2024
Detroit Lions

How Much It Will Cost To Watch Detroit Lions In Super Bowl 59?

By W.G. Brady
As anticipation builds for Super Bowl 59, set to take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, fans are already eyeing tickets to witness the Detroit Lions potentially make history. With the Lions favored to represent the NFC in the big game, many are wondering just how much it will cost to be part of this monumental event.

Detroit Lions super Bowl

Ticket Prices on the Resale Market

According to Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press, the ticket prices on resale platforms are already reflecting the excitement surrounding the game. On StubHub, one of the leading ticket resale companies, fans can find pairs of tickets starting at a steep $5,347 each. That’s quite a price tag for those looking to cheer on the Lions from the stands!

Meanwhile, SeatGeek, another popular secondary market, has the lowest-priced ticket listed at $5,837, located in the terrace end zone corner. While this may sound like a hefty investment, it’s a small price to pay for many dedicated Lions fans eager to support their team on such a grand stage.

Alternatives for Fans

For those who might be feeling the pinch of Super Bowl ticket prices but still want to experience the thrill of Lions football, consider attending one of the annual holiday games instead. This offers a more budget-friendly way to celebrate the spirit of the season while still enjoying the excitement of live NFL action.

As the Lions continue to impress this season, the possibility of watching them in the Super Bowl is becoming more realistic. For die-hard fans, the chance to witness their team compete for the Lombardi Trophy in person is priceless, even if it comes with a significant cost.

With the Lions on the verge of potentially making history, it’s time to start planning—whether that means saving up for Super Bowl tickets or finding ways to enjoy the game from the comfort of home. As the countdown to Super Bowl 59 continues, one thing is clear: the Lions are making their mark, and their fans are ready to follow them all the way to New Orleans.

