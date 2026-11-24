Imagine getting hired for a job, never working a single day in that position, and potentially walking away with $17.2 million. That is the situation Trev Alberts could find himself in after the University of Michigan reportedly pulled the plug on its plans to make him its next athletic director.

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On Tuesday morning, ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported that Alberts had been informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he would not be the university’s next athletic director. According to Alberts’ attorney, Tom Mars, his client had already signed a “contractually binding MOU” that requires Michigan to pay his full contract buyout.

Michigan Could Be on the Hook for $17.2 Million

According to multiple reports, Michigan could be responsible for paying Alberts’ $17.2 million buyout following its decision to go in a different direction. That’s an extraordinary amount of money to potentially spend on someone who will never serve as the university’s athletic director.

The development comes just days after On3 reported Michigan’s plans to hire Alberts away from Texas A&M. His departure was also previously confirmed by Texas A&M, making Michigan’s reported reversal even more remarkable.

Trev Alberts’ Michigan Buyout Could Be Disputed

Whether Michigan ultimately pays the entire $17.2 million remains to be seen, as the enforceability of the agreement could become a point of dispute. The buyout obligation also does not necessarily mean Alberts himself will personally pocket the entire amount.

Michigan still needs to find its next athletic director, and it could now face a multimillion-dollar financial obligation for the one it decided not to hire. That’s one expensive change of heart.