How Much Will Simon Edvinsson’s Next Deal Cost the Red Wings?

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson is a crucial piece of Detroit’s defensive core. It’s not an if he signs a contract; it’s much more of a when. There has been no indication that Edvinsson is thinking of playing anywhere other than Detroit. In fact, his agent, Peter Werner, has indicated the contrary.

I expect a deal to be made shortly after Detroit finds a new GM. I can’t imagine Edvinsson’s contract isn’t a top priority for the Red Wings’ front office, but what will that contract look like?

What Edvinsson Is Worth

Edvinsson is a 6’6″ Swedish defenseman who was drafted sixth overall in 2021 and is paired with Moritz Seider. In his last two seasons with Detroit, he has combined for 56 points and posted a +12 plus/minus in both seasons. He is a big, mean body, and his speed and mobility cannot be disregarded. His value will probably be close to Brandt Clarke’s (LA Kings, $7.4 million AAV). My prediction, given the increased salary cap, would be around $8 million AAV. The only question would be what Detroit offers him for term.

Why a 5-Year Deal Makes Sense

If Edvinsson’s entry-level contract had ended last season, I would’ve been sure his contract would be for 8 years. But we are entering a new era of player contracts and analytical general managers, where 5-year deals are all the rage. Edvinsson will more than likely be signing a 5-year, $8 million AAV contract. This deal would favor both parties.

Edvinsson gets job security for 5 years with a defensive partner he flourishes with. The Detroit Red Wings’ brass shores up their core with a modern cap-era, team-friendly deal. Everyone’s happy.

No Drama Heading Into Training Camp

There are a lot of questions coming up for training camp in a few weeks. I don’t think Edvinsson will be one of those questions. Whoever the new GM is, they will want Edvinsson in their lineup. The only surprising thing about the Edvinsson situation is that nobody has submitted an offer sheet for him, and we should be thankful for that.