How the Detroit Lions Broke the Sportsbooks in Week 17

In Week 17, the Detroit Lions were already locked into a crucial playoff push, but they were not in a position where the game against the San Francisco 49ers impacted their standings. With a must-win scenario awaiting them in Week 18 to claim the NFC North and the coveted No. 1 seed, many anticipated that Lions head coach Dan Campbell would opt to rest his starters against a tough 49ers team.

Dan Campbell’s Commitment to Playing Hard

However, Campbell stuck to his word and, as promised, played his starters and kept them fighting hard for the win. Against all odds, the Lions pulled off a thrilling 40-34 victory over the 49ers, solidifying their position with a 14-2 record heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. That victory was key in propelling Detroit to claim the NFC North and the No. 1 seed with a 15-2 record.

Sportsbooks Feel the Pain

But the Lions' stunning win caused more than just a boost for their playoff run — it also delivered a major blow to sportsbooks, particularly Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of FanDuel Sportsbook. According to the Detroit Free Press, the loss for Flutter was a staggering $74 million, directly linked to the Lions' upset over the 49ers.

Flutter Entertainment's Losses

Flutter attributed the loss to a “period of very unfavorable sports results,” with the Lions' victory in Week 17 playing a significant role in their downfall. This loss was part of a larger trend that saw Flutter report a massive $390 million revenue shortfall between November and December.

In particular, the company's reported “customer-friendly results” led to a substantial negative impact on their gross gaming revenue (GGR), with estimates showing an adverse GGR impact of $438 million, and adjusted EBITDA reductions of approximately $260 million.

A Staggering Loss for Sportsbooks

While Week 17 was a pivotal one for the Lions in securing their playoff spot, it turned out to be just as significant for sportsbooks, who paid a hefty price for underestimating Detroit’s will to win. The Lions made their final regular-season game count in a big way, and the sportsbooks felt the burn.