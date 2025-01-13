fb
Monday, January 13, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsHow the Detroit Lions Broke the Sportsbooks in Week 17
Detroit Lions

How the Detroit Lions Broke the Sportsbooks in Week 17

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

In Week 17, the Detroit Lions were already locked into a crucial playoff push, but they were not in a position where the game against the San Francisco 49ers impacted their standings. With a must-win scenario awaiting them in Week 18 to claim the NFC North and the coveted No. 1 seed, many anticipated that Lions head coach Dan Campbell would opt to rest his starters against a tough 49ers team.

Detroit Lions Chris Smith

Dan Campbell’s Commitment to Playing Hard

However, Campbell stuck to his word and, as promised, played his starters and kept them fighting hard for the win. Against all odds, the Lions pulled off a thrilling 40-34 victory over the 49ers, solidifying their position with a 14-2 record heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. That victory was key in propelling Detroit to claim the NFC North and the No. 1 seed with a 15-2 record.

Sportsbooks Feel the Pain

But the Lions' stunning win caused more than just a boost for their playoff run — it also delivered a major blow to sportsbooks, particularly Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of FanDuel Sportsbook. According to the Detroit Free Press, the loss for Flutter was a staggering $74 million, directly linked to the Lions' upset over the 49ers.

Dan Campbell

Flutter Entertainment's Losses

Flutter attributed the loss to a “period of very unfavorable sports results,” with the Lions' victory in Week 17 playing a significant role in their downfall. This loss was part of a larger trend that saw Flutter report a massive $390 million revenue shortfall between November and December.

In particular, the company's reported “customer-friendly results” led to a substantial negative impact on their gross gaming revenue (GGR), with estimates showing an adverse GGR impact of $438 million, and adjusted EBITDA reductions of approximately $260 million.

A Staggering Loss for Sportsbooks

While Week 17 was a pivotal one for the Lions in securing their playoff spot, it turned out to be just as significant for sportsbooks, who paid a hefty price for underestimating Detroit’s will to win. The Lions made their final regular-season game count in a big way, and the sportsbooks felt the burn.

Previous article
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders Divisional Round Point Spread Revealed
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions