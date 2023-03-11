How the Detroit Lions can bring back Darius Slay

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to bolster their defense by bringing back Darius Slay, according to recent reports. ESPN's Dianna Russini revealed that Slay has been granted permission to seek a trade, and while he did not formally request one, the Lions could benefit from exploring the possibility of reacquiring the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Key Points:

Darius Slay has been granted permission to seek a trade

The Lions have a need for talented cornerbacks

Slay played for the Lions for seven seasons before being traded to the Eagles

Slay is playing at a Pro Bowl level, but he just turned 32 years old

Slay is in the final year of his contract, and a trade would cost the Lions a $17.5 million cap hit in 2023

A new deal would likely come with a lower cap hit, but the Lions are unlikely to offer a massive multi-year deal

The cost to acquire Slay and cap space are the only things preventing this from being a slam-dunk decision

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Darius Slay

Reports have surfaced that Slay has been granted permission to seek a trade. While he did not formally request one, this opportunity presents a chance for the Lions to check in on the cost of acquiring the Pro Bowl cornerback. Slay played for the Lions from 2013 to 2020 before being traded to the Eagles. He has always maintained a positive relationship with Detroit and its fans. While Slay would be a boost to the Lions' roster, there are a few things to consider, such as his age and contract status.

Bottom Line: Lions' Defense is in Need of Improvement

- Advertisement -

The Lions' defense struggled in the 2022 season, finishing near the bottom of the league in multiple categories. Acquiring Darius Slay could be a step in the right direction to strengthen the defense and improve the team's overall performance.

The Lions have a clear need for talented cornerbacks, and Slay would be a significant upgrade for the team. While his age and contract status are factors to consider, a new deal could be negotiated to reduce his cap hit. The Lions' defense has been a weak spot in recent years, and acquiring Slay could be a step towards improving the unit and making the team more competitive.