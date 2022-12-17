How the Detroit Lions could clinch a home playoff game in 2022

Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, just about everybody believed that the Detroit Lions would take a big jump from a season ago when they finished with a 3-13-1 overall record. Unfortunately, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and they have since had to battle back to get into playoff contention. That being said, they have done exactly that, and they are sick still in the playoff hunt. But could the Lions actually end up hosting a home NFL playoff game? They are going to need an epic choke job to help them out, but it is definitely possible!

How can the Detroit Lions clinch a home playoff game in 2022?

Well, this is extremely easy to explain. If the Detroit Lions are able to win out and the Minnesota Vikings lose out, the Lions would win the NFC North and host a playoff game.

The Lions’ remaining schedule is certainly manageable but it will not be easy to win out as they have three road games in four weeks. Here is the remaining schedule for the Lions:

at New York Jets

at Carolina Panthers

Vs. Chicago Bears

at Green Bay Packers

As far as the Vikings go, their remaining schedule is as follows:

Vs. Indianapolis Colts (losing 36-7 in third quarter)

Vs. New York Giants

at Green Bay Packers

at Chicago Bears

The chances of the Lions winning out AND the Vikings losing out seem pretty slim, but as we have been preaching all season long, the Vikings are nowhere near as good as their record is, and they are vulnerable.

