Detroit Lions Could Land a Future Hall of Fame EDGE WITHOUT Giving Up Draft Capital

The Detroit Lions are undoubtedly on the rise, but they’ve yet to capture that elusive Super Bowl victory. One way to get closer to their ultimate goal is by strengthening the defense, particularly the edge rusher position. That’s where Khalil Mack, a future Hall of Famer, enters the conversation.

After completing the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, Mack is set to hit the free-agent market in 2025. While he may no longer be in his prime, his wealth of experience could be exactly what the Lions need to improve their defensive line — and they wouldn’t need to give up any draft capital to make it happen.

Khalil Mack’s Legacy and What He Brings Now

Khalil Mack has long been one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers. With nine Pro Bowls and multiple All-Pro selections, Mack’s resume speaks for itself. Although he’s now 34 years old, Mack still has plenty left in the tank. In 2024, he finished the season with six sacks and continued to perform at a respectable level. While he might not be the elite player he once was, it’s clear that Mack still has the ability to make a significant impact on a defensive line.

Why Mack Makes Sense for the Lions

The Lions have been one of the most improved teams in the NFL over the last couple of seasons, and they are still hungry for their first Super Bowl appearance. Their roster has made tremendous strides, but there’s no doubt that strengthening their defense could put them over the top. Mack could be the perfect short-term addition. Though he may not be the long-term solution next to Aidan Hutchinson, his veteran presence and proven ability would help improve Detroit’s pass rush immediately.

No Draft Capital Needed

What makes this situation even more enticing for the Lions is that they wouldn’t need to trade away any draft picks. As Mack is set to enter free agency, the Lions could sign him to a short-term contract, which minimizes risk and maximizes the reward. This is a big win for general manager Brad Holmes, who values draft picks and understands the importance of building a team through the draft.

How Mack Could Help Hutchinson

Adding Mack to the defensive line could also help elevate Hutchinson’s game. While Hutchinson has already established himself as one of the top pass rushers in the league, pairing him with a player like Mack could open up even more opportunities. Mack’s ability to attract attention from offensive lines could free Hutchinson up to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Together, they could form one of the most dangerous edge-rushing tandems in the league.

Bottom Line

For the Detroit Lions, signing Khalil Mack could be the move that propels their defense to the next level. While Mack may not be at the peak of his career, his experience, leadership, and ability to contribute immediately would make him a valuable asset to the team. And the fact that the Lions wouldn’t need to give up any draft capital makes it a win-win scenario. This could be just the kind of addition the Lions need to solidify their Super Bowl hopes.