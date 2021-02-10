How the Detroit Lions could land the next Patrick Mahomes

Sharing is caring!

What if I told you that the Detroit Lions have a chance to land the next Patrick Mahomes?

Well, if the Lions play their cards right, they will have the opportunity to draft a player that I believe will soon be compared to Mahomes for his ability to make throws that very few people on the planet Earth can make.

That player is Zach Wilson out of BYU.

If you have read my work, you are well aware that I am a HUGE fan of Wilson and I have believed for a very long time that he is the No. 2 quarterback in the draft behind Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson. The only problem is that the rest of the nation also seems to be jumping on the Zach Wilson bandwagon.

Because of that, if I were the New York Jets, I would not hesitate even a second to take Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. In fact, that is exactly what I expect to happen.

Unless the Detroit Lions step up to the plate and make the Jets an offer they can not refuse to move up to No. 2.

But what would it cost the Lions to move all the way up to No. 2? Well, it would obviously start with the No. 7 overall pick and I would then toss in a No. 1 pick in both the 2022 and 2023 drafts. (Remember: The Lions will have two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 after trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams)

If you have watched as much film as I have on Wilson, you realize that he not only can make every pass needed to succeed at the next level but he also has the “it” factor that is needed to win big in the NFL.

The ideal situation would be for Wilson to drop into the Lions’ lap at No. 7 — this may have happened a month ago — but if it seems like that won’t happen, Lions GM Brad Holmes may want to go for the home run by making the Jets an offer they cannot say no to.

<noscript><iframe title="Future Franchise QB 😈 || BYU QB Zach Wilson 2020 Highlights ᴴᴰ" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/65kGmxhG4UM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>