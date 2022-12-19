Detroit Lions News

How the Detroit Lions fared in the Pro Bowl Games fan voting

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Pro Bowl Fan voting has closed
  • A good number of Detroit Lions players made a big push at the end

Heading into the 2022 regular season, most people believed the Detroit Lions would make a huge jump from the 2021 season when they won just three football games. Then, there were some people like myself who predicted the Lions to win 10 games and earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After getting off to a 1-6 start to the season, they have flipped the script and they are now 7-7 with just three games remaining on their schedule. Because of their success, the Lions fans showed out when it came to the Pro Bowl Games fan vote.

How did the Detroit Lions fare in the Pro Bowl Games fan voting?

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, here is how the Lions fared in terms of the fan vote: (rankings based on their position)

Frank Ragnow – No. 2

Aidan Hutchinson – No. 2

Jonah Jackson – No. 3

Jamaal Williams – No. 5

Penei Sewell – No. 2

Taylor Decker – No. 4

DeShon Elliott – No. 6

Kerby Joseph – No. 1

Gared Goff – No. 5

Amon-Ra St. Brown – No. 3

