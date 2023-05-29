The Detroit Lions drafted Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but head coach Dan Campbell has already stated that this season will essentially be a redshirt year for him as he continues to recover from his torn ACL. Hooker's rehabilitation is the top priority, and his learning curve will involve observing and working under starting quarterback Jared Goff. However, the timeline for his return and readiness to contribute remains uncertain.

Key Points

Hooker's rookie season is expected to be a redshirt year as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Placing Hooker on the NFI list allows him time for recovery while opening a roster spot for another player.

Keeping Hooker on the active roster provides flexibility but risks wasting a spot if he is not ready to contribute.

The Lions' decision will prioritize Hooker's long-term development while balancing the need for roster depth.

Valuable playing time for Hooker will be a consideration to assess his potential and progress.

Why it Matters

According to a new NFL rule, teams are now allowed to keep up to three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. That being said, if the Lions roster three quarterbacks, that is one less slot for another position.

How the Detroit Lions should handle Hendon Hooker in 2023

Placing Hooker on the NFI list to start the season would allow him ample time for recovery while opening a roster spot for another player, but it also limits his practice and playing opportunities. On the other hand, keeping him on the active roster provides more flexibility to put him on the field as needed, but it risks wasting a roster spot if he is not yet ready to contribute.

If 2023 truly will be a redshirt season for Hooker, I cannot imagine the Lions putting him on the 53-man roster, as it would take up a spot that could be used for another player. My prediction is that Hooker starts out on the NFI list. That being said, this does not mean the Lions will only roster two QBs in 2023, but more on that in a future article!

Bottom Line – Finding the Right Path

The Detroit Lions face a bit of a dilemma in determining how to handle Hooker's development. Whether they place him on the NFI list for a redshirt year or keep him on the active roster to provide immediate playing opportunities, the decision must consider his long-term progress and the team's competitive goals. Striking the right balance will be crucial to maximize Hooker's potential while maintaining a competitive roster.