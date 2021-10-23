How the Detroit Red Wings will replace Tyler Bertuzzi against Montreal

The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to rebound from Thursday’s 3-0 setback against the Calgary Flames when they hit the road for the first time this season tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

And if Detroit is to extend Montreal’s winless skid, they’ll have to do it without forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Thanks to his having turned down the COVID-19 vaccine, Bertuzzi is ineligible to participate in games in Canada owing to health and safety protocols.

In his absence, forward Carter Rowney has been inserted into the lineup; he’ll be making his Red Wings debut and will likely be skating on a line with Givani Smith and Mitchell Stephens. Meanwhile, Robby Fabbri will take Bertuzzi’s spot on the team’s top line with captain Dylan Larkin and rookie Lucas Raymond.

Red Wings will go with 12F and 6D in Montreal tonight. Plan is Robby Fabbri slots into Bertuzzi's spot on Larkin line, Rowney subs into lineup. Similar to how dealt with no Larkin when he was suspended second game. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 23, 2021

The Red Wings take on the Canadiens tonight at 7:00 PM EST, with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.